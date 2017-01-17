Jaipur Literature Festival 2017: There's More to The Festival Than Books

It is that time of the year when the literary enthusiasts of the world can all be found at one place- Jaipur! The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival is close on its heel and Diggi Palace is set to transform itself into a carnival of the greatest minds. Along with celebrated writers, thinkers, journalists, historians, poets, novelists and musicians, the literary extravaganza is set to welcome visitors from around the world. And as a cherry on top, the festival has also partnered with FreeCharge to go cashless and ensure convenience and efficiency at the venue.

Often coined as the greatest literary show on the planet, Jaipur Literature Festival has carefully planned your itinerary for its tenth edition to ensure you have a marvelous time in Jaipur. Here is a list of activities must not miss out on:

Immerse yourself in stories

With a great line-up, fans of the written word are in for a treat. This year promises an eclectic mix of speakers, such as the first time Man Booker prize winner Paul Beatty; Bollywood stalwarts Rishi Kapoor and Javed Akhtar; renowned poets Anne Waldman and Ruth Padel; great historians Linda Colley, Barry Cunliffe and David Armitage and iconic economists Ha-Joon Chang and Nassim Taleb.

The tenth edition of the festival has a variety of themes running through various sessions which center around Freedom to Dream: India @ 70, The Magna Carta, Translation and World Literature, Women and Marginalised Voices, Sanskrit, and Colonialism and the Legacy of the Raj.

Get up, close and personal with your favourite authors



Want to lunch with literary heavyweights? Celebrate the success of the Festival with your favourite authors at the Writer’s ball?

While the Festival is completely free and open to all, booklovers can grab the golden opportunity to interact with literary heavyweights by buying the Royal Delegate pass, visiting as a ‘Friend of the Festival’. After a leisurely lunch, you can experience the music every evening and round off the Festival dancing the night away at the Writer’s Ball. With the delegate pass you will have access to exclusive extra sessions at Amber Fort and Hawa Mahal. ‘Friends of the Festival’ can also avail special festival discounts on accommodation at select hotels.

Be wowed by installations

Be in awe of the excellent art installations by renowned artistes such as Subodh Gupta, Jagmohan Mathodia and Rohit Chawla at the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival 2017.

Known to make the best of materials intrinsic to all things India, Subodh Gupta transforms everyday objects such as milk pales, bicycles and utensils into art reflecting themes of globalization, migration and the cosmos.

Having exhibited his work across the world, Rohit Chawla’s signature style includes converting a quiet corner at the Diggi Palace into a makeshift photographic studio of sorts, gently whisking away his favourite authors for a quiet intimate portrait.

Jagmohan Mathodia has held more than 20 solo exhibitions and 30 group exhibitions and been a part of over 50 art camps, projects and festivals. Set to display their versatile creations at the festival, gear up to have art give you some food for thought.

Soak in the music at Heritage Events

Bringing together arts and culture in partnership with Rajasthan Tourism, Heritage Events is a post-festival, free-for-all event which runs parallel to ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival. In its third year, Heritage Events will present the world’s most renowned poets, musicians and singers. Be captivated as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan plays magic on the Sarod; be enthralled as writer and musician Vidya Shah and actor Luke Kenny present their compilation of song and poetry; be enamoured as Anne Waldman and Swanand Kirkire bring together voices from two sides of the globe.

‘Rhythm and Rhyme’ and ‘Mujre Se Multiplex Tak’ are set to cast you off into a great night of music and poetry at the archaic Hawa Mahal and Amber Fort.

Deep dive into history with the Magna Carta Gallery

With ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival bringing the facsimile of the Magna Carta to India for the first time, history will echo in and around Diggi Palace. Magna Carta expert, Dr. Claire, will walk visitors through the journey of the democratic mouthpiece. You can immerse yourself in these exciting historical sessions at the Magna Carta Gallery.

Indulge in some good music.

Unwind with a musical evening at Hotel Clarks Amer with an assortment of bands and singers such as Inna Modja, Bombay Bassment, Kabir Café, The Raghu Dixit Project and Lissa Hannigan amongst others.

‘Sip’ your way through sessions

What better way to enjoy those overwhelming after-session moments and discussions than sipping on the famous Pushkari chai? Kachori and samosa stalls on the Front Lawns will satiate your mid-day hot snack cravings. And all of this will be served with added Rajasthani hospitality.

Take home some Rajasthani magic

Alongside your enriching experience at the royal retreat, the Diggi Palace, explore the nearby cluster of magnificent forts, museums and palaces while visiting the pink city. There is also a regal shopping experience awaiting you with a wealth of antique jewellery, traditional jootis and fabrics. Famous for its flavours the city offers foodies much to relish in its Lal Maas, Dal Batti, Kachori and other Rajasthani cuisine.

Exquisite handicraft work at the JLF Bazaar

Celebrating 10 years of the Festival, the Bazaar has a distinct identity. Working across mediums and materials, the makers and craftspeople bring a range that speaks of a creative synergy, power of craftsmanship and the skill of generations. the Bazaar at the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival 2017 will host the official festival store featuring products that will celebrate the festival’s decade-long journey. Purchase unique crafts that showcase the versatility and skill of traditional crafts, combining it with a new design language.