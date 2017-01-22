My Book Is Not a Biography on Rajinikanth, Says Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush

For someone who carries two of the most celebrated names of the country within her name, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush wears her celebrity status lightly. The filmmaker turned author has no qualms in admitting that as a celebrity kid she got some perks in life, but is quick to add that it hasn’t been all rosy always for her.

At Jaipur Literature Festival 2017, Aishwarya spoke about her debut book, Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl Among the Stars, her relation with her father and how her husband played an integral part in making her aspirations and dreams come true.

Aishwarya states her book is a very personal account and not a biography of Rajinikanth. “The book gives my side of the story. They wanted to know my side of the story and I kept it as personal as possible. Whatever I expressed I wanted it to be simple because of the kind of people who will read it will belong to different walks of life. The book is not just about Rajinikanth, it is not a biography, it’s more of a real life incidents that happened in my life being a celebrity child, ” said the author while speaking to News18.com.

Aishwarya feels that it was important to pen a book to give people a perspective about how it is to be born in a superstar’s family. “People feel that celebrity kids have it easy. That not true and that’s the whole point of the book. I wanted to break misconception that we don’t have it easy. You do have some perks I wouldn’t say no to that but it comes with its own difficulties too. There is pressure that you can never go wrong and if you do go wrong you are criticized far too much. They expect you to not make any mistakes and that’s humanly not possible,” said Aishwarya who directed 3 which featured her husband Dhanush and Shruti Haasan.

Was her family okay about her writing personal accounts about them? “I think the best thing that I did with this book is that I got them to read it only after it released. Because I was very sure that if they had read it wouldn’t have come out for sure.”

Calling her parents conservative, Aishwarya recounts that how she and Dhanush were not allowed to date. “They just asked us to get married. We didn’t really date. My parents are conservative and I understand why they are like that, I respect it.” She stated that she has been closer to her father and her sister Saundarya is close to their mother, Latha. “I have his nose, I have his mannerisms more. But now, I am closer to my mom as she helps me raising my children. Whenever am travelling, its my mom who takes care of my two boys.”

Aishwarya terms her mother a 'superhero' who ensured that she and her sister had a normal, grounded upbringing. The family is close-knit and she states they are Rajinikanth's biggest critics.

Both Dhanush and Aishwarya are voracious readers and that’s why they encourage their two sons top read. At a time when book reading habit is slowly diminishing, Aishwarya feels it’s the responsibility of the parents to inculcate reading habit amongst their children. “It’s my responsibility as a mother to get that habit instilled in my kids. Once you have that habit, it’s the best thing you ever will have. I encourage them to read only holding a book over a Kindle. That still has time, they can do it at any point in their lives, but the lovely feeling of holding a book in your hand, the smell of a new book is amazing and I would want them to have it.”

A supporter of paperbacks, Aishwarya states she has never read a single book on the Kindle.She terms Living with the Himalayan and Kane and Abel as her all-time favourite books and James Patterson and Wilbur Smith as her favourite authors.

While she has made a film with Dhanush, she is not sure if they would work again together or not. "I have to write something good for Dhanush to think it is worthy of his time and dates. So not sure when that will happen." What about her father? Does she ever plan to work with him? Aishwarya says 'No' quickly and adds that she is a fan of Rajinikanth the actor more than the star. "I feel people haven't seen Rajinikanth the actor much."