'Om Puri - Unlikely Hero': Read the Biography That Stirred a Controversy

Veteran actor Om Puri died of a cardiac arrest on Friday morning in Mumbai. He was 66. He made a name for himself in the 1980s with the alternative art cinema that found a niche audience in India, playing several memorable characters that depicted the anger and angst of those times.

He also worked in a number of Hollywood and British films, including The Reluctant Fundamentalist, East is East, and most recently in The Hundred-Foot Journey.

The 2009 biography of the actor, Om Puri: Unlikely Hero, authored by his wife Nandita C Puri, had stirred controversy with the actor expressing displeasure over his wife revealing some of his most private sexual incidents.

