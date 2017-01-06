'Om Puri - Unlikely Hero': Read the Biography That Stirred a Controversy
Veteran actor Om Puri died of a cardiac arrest on Friday morning in Mumbai. He was 66. He made a name for himself in the 1980s with the alternative art cinema that found a niche audience in India, playing several memorable characters that depicted the anger and angst of those times.
He also worked in a number of Hollywood and British films, including The Reluctant Fundamentalist, East is East, and most recently in The Hundred-Foot Journey.
The 2009 biography of the actor, Om Puri: Unlikely Hero, authored by his wife Nandita C Puri, had stirred controversy with the actor expressing displeasure over his wife revealing some of his most private sexual incidents.
Read the book:
