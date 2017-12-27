Remembering Mirza Ghalib: 10 of His Popular Verses on Love, Life and Spirituality

He lived during one of the most tumultuous periods in Indian history and produced an ensemble of work that is unparalleled in breadth and quality. Yet, his admirers remember him as a common man's poet. Mirza Asadullah Khan 'Ghalib', the poet for all seasons is one of Delhi's most revered legends who witnessed the wipeout of the magnificent Mughal dynasty and the crushing of India's first war of independence.No other poet has ever captured the complexities of human psychology with such precision as Ghalib. His poetry throws up a new facet whenever you read it and every time you read a couplet, you will discover a new meaning. Be it love, heartbreak, life, or fortune, Ghalib had a couplet for every emotion, which is as relevant today as they were two centuries ago.On the occasion of the 220th birth anniversary of the last of Urdu wordsmith, here's a compilation of ten of his popular sher from his Ghazals, which every Ghalib fan can connect with. Arz kiya hai...