GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

$1 Trillion Bad Loan Mountain Casts Shadow Over Europe

The tally puts the combined total of problem loans in the euro zone's largest economies, France and Germany, close to that of Italy's 260 billion euro bad debt pile.

Reuters

Updated:October 13, 2017, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
$1 Trillion Bad Loan Mountain Casts Shadow Over Europe
The euro sign landmark is seen at the headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt. (Reuters)
Frankfurt: German and French banks have together amassed almost 230 billion euros ($272 billion) of bad loans, according to regulators' data, underscoring the scale of a problem often linked solely to Italy that is now causing worry across the region.

The tally puts the combined total of problem loans in the euro zone's largest economies, France and Germany, close to that of Italy's 260 billion euro bad debt pile.

It lays bare the extent of the pan-European problem although it is far easier for banks in France and Germany to cope with because bad debts there account for a smaller proportion of overall credit.

After Italy, which had bad loans of 262 billion euros at the end of March, the biggest pockets of debt not repaid over roughly three months are found consecutively in France, Spain, Greece, Germany and the Netherlands.

France has 160 billion euros, while Spain has 139 billion euros and Germany 69 billion euros.

The picture alters when measuring the proportion of loans that are bad. Greece is worst, where almost one in two loans have not been serviced in three months, according to the European Banking Authority.

In Italy and Ireland, roughly one-eighth of loans are soured, compared with less than 4 percent in France.

The European Central Bank has encountered stiff resistance in the European Parliament not only from Italian but also German lawmakers to its attempts to clean up Europe's $1 trillion bad loans mountain.

It is emerging as the biggest challenge yet to the ECB as banks supervisor.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,432.69 +250.47 ( +0.78%)

Nifty 50

10,167.45 +71.05 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.90 +30.65 +7.66
Reliance 876.45 +3.70 +0.42
Bharti Infratel 449.95 +17.95 +4.16
Tata Steel 710.85 +19.25 +2.78
Dewan Housing 537.80 +5.80 +1.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.60 +31.55 +7.89
Cyient 539.40 +16.80 +3.21
Infosys 931.90 +4.75 +0.51
Cholamandalam 1,131.00 -22.65 -1.96
Axis Bank 529.45 +4.80 +0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.90 +30.65 +7.66
Bharti Infratel 449.95 +17.95 +4.16
Tata Steel 710.85 +19.25 +2.78
Kotak Mahindra 1,082.35 +24.75 +2.34
UltraTechCement 4,005.00 +85.20 +2.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.60 +31.55 +7.89
Tata Steel 710.60 +19.75 +2.86
Kotak Mahindra 1,081.70 +23.30 +2.20
HDFC Bank 1,849.70 +34.25 +1.89
Coal India 288.05 +5.65 +2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 437.50 -8.45 -1.89
Zee Entertain 510.05 -7.50 -1.45
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.45 -25.40 -1.07
M&M 1,325.30 -12.85 -0.96
Sun Pharma 534.70 -4.85 -0.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.00 -26.00 -1.09
M&M 1,326.40 -12.70 -0.95
Sun Pharma 534.70 -4.70 -0.87
ITC 265.85 -1.15 -0.43
Maruti Suzuki 7,872.20 -32.20 -0.41
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES