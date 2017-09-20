GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

22 Lakh GST Returns Filed Till 6 pm, Deadline Ends Midnight

This is the second month of return filing under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime and similar to last month, businesses thronged the GST Network portal on the last day to pay taxes.

Puja Menon |

Updated:September 20, 2017, 10:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
22 Lakh GST Returns Filed Till 6 pm, Deadline Ends Midnight
Representative image.(Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: Nearly 22 lakh GST returns have been filed, so far, for August as businesses flocked the GSTN portal to submit their returns on Wednesday-- the last day for tax filing.

Over 21.83 lakh returns were filed till 1800 hours, a source said.

Return filing would continue till midnight.

This is the second month of return filing under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime and similar to last month, businesses thronged the GST Network portal on the last day to pay taxes.

Nearly 45 lakh businesses had filed returns in July fetching a revenue of Rs 95,000 crore to the exchequer.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier in the day said that GSTN has the capacity to handle 1 lakh returns per hour, which translates to 24 lakh returns in a day, but if a majority of taxpayers decide to pay taxes on the last day then the system would have some trouble.

"Therefore I would appeal to everybody, it is in their interest (to file returns early)," Jaitley said.

To ease compliance burden, the GST Council has allowed businesses to file their initial tax returns in form GSTR-3B in the first six months of GST rollout till December.

Accordingly, the GSTR-3B returns would have to be filed by the 20th of the next month, which means August returns need to be uploaded by September 20.

The GST Network (GSTN) had faced glitches during the GSTR-3B filing for July, which had forced the government to extend the due date for filing of returns.

However, for August GSTR-3B return filing, GSTN has handled over 80,000 returns per hour on Wednesday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,400.51 -1.86 ( -0.01%)

Nifty 50

10,141.15 -6.40 ( -0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 942.80 +79.55 +9.22
Reliance 847.15 +8.55 +1.02
Tata Steel 687.65 +11.25 +1.66
Axis Bank 519.45 -1.30 -0.25
ICICI Bank 290.55 -4.10 -1.39
Company Price Change %Gain
Bank of Baroda 148.40 +4.10 +2.84
Divis Labs 942.75 +78.90 +9.13
Magma Fincorp 180.35 -2.55 -1.39
Bombay Dyeing 202.75 +9.45 +4.89
Adani Ports 410.00 +4.10 +1.01
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,314.70 +73.15 +3.26
Bank of Baroda 148.35 +3.80 +2.63
Tata Steel 687.65 +11.25 +1.66
ITC 271.55 +3.70 +1.38
ONGC 167.70 +1.80 +1.08
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,313.60 +74.50 +3.33
Tata Steel 687.65 +11.10 +1.64
ITC 271.20 +3.40 +1.27
SBI 270.55 +2.75 +1.03
Wipro 292.00 +3.10 +1.07
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 494.30 -12.60 -2.49
Hero Motocorp 3,856.05 -88.20 -2.24
Tata Motors 414.80 -8.85 -2.09
Sun Pharma 505.50 -10.30 -2.00
Ambuja Cements 279.90 -5.20 -1.82
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,858.10 -90.50 -2.29
Tata Motors 415.50 -8.40 -1.98
Sun Pharma 506.45 -10.15 -1.96
HUL 1,258.70 -21.20 -1.66
ICICI Bank 290.80 -3.55 -1.21

Video Wall

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES