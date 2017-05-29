X

40 Crore Informal Sector Workers to Get Social Security

PTI

Updated: May 29, 2017, 10:52 PM IST
File photo of Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.
File photo of Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

New Delhi: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said that 40 crore workers from unorganised sector will be covered under social security schemes such as Em`+irs were organised in 2016-17.

The NCS project also involves setting up of 100 Model Career Centre to deliver quality employment services and these centres are being set up in collaboration with States and Institutions.

The NCS has partnered with Department of Posts and common services centre to extend registration of job seekers through the Post Offices.

On this occasion, Dattatreya inaugurated Centre of Excellence (Ophthalmology) of ESI PGIMSR & Model Hospital and Physiotherapy & X-ray units of ESIC on PPP model for beneficiaries for Delhi region.

He also inaugurated EPFO Regional Office, Delhi (West) and Regional Office, Delhi (Central).

First Published: May 29, 2017, 10:52 PM IST
