7th Pay Commission: Minimum Pay Hike & Fitment Factor May Finally See Approval in December 2017

The National Anomaly Committee (NAC) will be presenting a report for higher Minimum Pay and Fitment Factor in December, next month. NAC is expected to meet Union Finance Minister – Arun Jaitley to discuss the same.As per reports, NAC is currently preparing its report for pay hike for 48 Lakh Central government employees, who are seeking their minimum pay hike and fitment factor to be adjusted above the recommendation made by the 7th Pay Commission earlier this year. The 22-member National Anomaly Committee (NAC) will present its report by 15th December 2017 and it would be sent to the Union Cabinet for further perusal.If the NAC report is approved, the central government employees can see their Minimum Pay hiked to ₹21000 from the already revised ₹18000 minimum pay; and the Fitment Factor raised to 3x from the current 2.57 times.Once approved, the NAC recommendation will be implemented from 1st April 2018. Earlier this year in June, many recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission were approved by the Union Cabinet, amongst which the Minimum Pay was hiked to ₹18000 from ₹7000 earlier and the Fitment Factor was made to 2.57 times.After the 7th Pay Commission recommendations came into effect from 1st July 2017, scores of central government employees had expressed their dissatisfaction over the recommendations of 7CPC and had demanded that the Minimum Pay be raised to ₹26000 and Fitment Factor to 3.68 times.Considering 48 Lakh central government employees (34 Lakh Civilian & 14 Lakh Defence Personnel) and taking ₹3000 per month hike, the Central Government is speculated to have saved approximately ₹26000 Crores by delaying its decision on Minimum Pay hike and Fitment Factor for 18 months.10 Central Trade Unions had called a 3-Day strike in front of the Indian Parliament to showcase dissatisfaction over the delay in decision on Minimum Pay and Fitment Factor this month. These trade unions included - All India United Trade Union Centre (AICCTU), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC); All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) and Labour Progressive Federation (LPF).As per sources, the Union Cabinet is keen on accepting the NAC recommendation in view of rising inflation. However, these employees may not get the revised Minimum Pay in arrears and will be applicable from next financial year only.