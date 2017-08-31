Aadhaar-PAN Linking – Last Day today, FinMin to Decide if Deadline To Be Extended or Not

The last day for Aadhaar Card and PAN Linking according to the Income Tax Department is today i.e. August 31st, 2017. However, given the uproar on Aadhaar Card and Right to Privacy, the Finance Ministry may take a decision today in favor of extending the deadline to a later day.Earlier, the Finance Ministry had kept July 31st as the last day for linking the Biometric Identifier Aadhaar Card and Permanent Account Number, which was later postponed to August 31st i.e. today. The ministry will decide today if the deadline for Aadhaar-PAN Linking for Income Tax Returns will be postponed to December 31st or any other day or not.The Government has been driving to link Aadhaar Card to PAN to derive benefits from various government subsidies and schemes like MNREGA, to open a new Bank Account, to procure a new driving license or to renew one, to obtain a new gas connection and to file Income Tax Returns amongst many others. The primary reason cited here is that Aadhaar Card is a biometrics based identification proof and can control manipulation due to duplicity while the usage of multiple PAN cards has crippled the Income Tax Collection and Returns filing in the past.Although there is a wide speculation that given the Supreme Court’s next hearing for Right to Privacy for Aadhaar in November, the government might extend the deadline to December 31st, however if the decision doesn’t come or make any change to today’s deadline then as per the Central Board of Direct Taxes Income Tax Returns filed for FY2016-17 will become null and void and as good as not filed, if the taxpayer fails to link his Aadhaar Card with PAN.Read the Consequences of Not Linking Aadhaar-PAN today and How to Link Aadhaar-PAN Card here: