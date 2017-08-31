GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Aadhaar-PAN Linking – Last Day today, FinMin to Decide if Deadline To Be Extended or Not

The ministry will decide today if the deadline for Aadhaar-PAN Linking for Income Tax Returns will be postponed to December 31st or any other day or not.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 31, 2017, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aadhaar-PAN Linking – Last Day today, FinMin to Decide if Deadline To Be Extended or Not
the Finance Ministry had kept July 31st as the last day for linking the Biometric Identifier Aadhaar Card and Permanent Account Number, which was later postponed to August 31st
New Delhi: The last day for Aadhaar Card and PAN Linking according to the Income Tax Department is today i.e. August 31st, 2017. However, given the uproar on Aadhaar Card and Right to Privacy, the Finance Ministry may take a decision today in favor of extending the deadline to a later day.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry had kept July 31st as the last day for linking the Biometric Identifier Aadhaar Card and Permanent Account Number, which was later postponed to August 31st i.e. today. The ministry will decide today if the deadline for Aadhaar-PAN Linking for Income Tax Returns will be postponed to December 31st or any other day or not.

The Government has been driving to link Aadhaar Card to PAN to derive benefits from various government subsidies and schemes like MNREGA, to open a new Bank Account, to procure a new driving license or to renew one, to obtain a new gas connection and to file Income Tax Returns amongst many others. The primary reason cited here is that Aadhaar Card is a biometrics based identification proof and can control manipulation due to duplicity while the usage of multiple PAN cards has crippled the Income Tax Collection and Returns filing in the past.

Although there is a wide speculation that given the Supreme Court’s next hearing for Right to Privacy for Aadhaar in November, the government might extend the deadline to December 31st, however if the decision doesn’t come or make any change to today’s deadline then as per the Central Board of Direct Taxes Income Tax Returns filed for FY2016-17 will become null and void and as good as not filed, if the taxpayer fails to link his Aadhaar Card with PAN.

Read the Consequences of Not Linking Aadhaar-PAN today and How to Link Aadhaar-PAN Card here:

http://www.news18.com/news/business/aadhaar-pan-linking-last-day-tomorrow-i-e-august-31st-for-income-tax-returns-processing-1505223.html
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,659.87 +13.41 ( +0.04%)

Nifty 50

9,892.15 +7.75 ( +0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 167.80 -0.15 -0.09
Reliance 1,588.00 +23.90 +1.53
Infosys 919.35 -7.30 -0.79
Hindalco 236.30 -0.05 -0.02
HDFC 1,765.25 +6.20 +0.35
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 167.85 -0.15 -0.09
Kotak Mahindra 970.10 -1.65 -0.17
Infosys 919.50 -7.15 -0.77
TCS 2,482.00 -4.75 -0.19
Reliance 1,587.00 +22.85 +1.46
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,796.35 +45.80 +1.67
Wipro 295.75 +4.55 +1.56
Reliance 1,587.95 +23.85 +1.52
Maruti Suzuki 7,667.00 +109.55 +1.45
IOC 458.10 +5.25 +1.16
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,797.40 +50.45 +1.84
Wipro 296.00 +4.35 +1.49
Reliance 1,586.80 +22.65 +1.45
Maruti Suzuki 7,665.00 +95.50 +1.26
Hero Motocorp 4,010.00 +22.85 +0.57
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bosch 21,958.15 -507.05 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 376.70 -8.05 -2.09
Coal India 238.55 -3.25 -1.34
Sun Pharma 479.50 -4.75 -0.98
M&M 1,344.75 -13.40 -0.99
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 238.70 -2.80 -1.16
M&M 1,347.50 -12.60 -0.93
Bharti Airtel 425.50 -3.70 -0.86
ICICI Bank 298.20 -2.15 -0.72
Infosys 919.50 -7.15 -0.77

Video Wall

Watch: Baba Ram Rahim Dirty Dera Revealed

Watch: Baba Ram Rahim Dirty Dera Revealed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.