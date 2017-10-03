GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Aadhaar to Help Catch Money Launderers, Fake Bank Accounts: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad said that every day six crore authentications are done on the Aadhaar platform.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2017, 11:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aadhaar to Help Catch Money Launderers, Fake Bank Accounts: Ravi Shankar Prasad
File photo of union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
New Delhi: Linking bank accounts with Aadhaar will help catching money launderers and fake account holders, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.

"Why we are linking bank account to the Aadhaar. If you do money laundering, you can be caught. If you have fake bank accounts, you will be caught," Prasad said at cyber security conference organised by Observer Research Foundation.

He said 60 lakh bank accounts have been linked to Aadhaar. The minister said that the government has saved Rs 58,000 crore under direct benefit transfer scheme, detected 3 crore million fake gas connections and close to 27 crore ration cards with help of Aadhaar card.

The minister said everyday six crore authentications are done on the Aadhaar platform. He said that digital governance is the form of governance.

Prasad said that the government is bringing most of the service online from hospital to land records, crop rates etc. "Indians have got biggest footprint on Facebook today. India is emerging as big market. We are adding 5-6 start-ups everyday. I see a new surge of start-up movement in India," Prasad said.

The minister said that increase in adoption of technology has made cyber security vital for the country. "We have also set-up sectoral CERTs (computer emergency response team) in the field of banking, power, finance and we also encouraging cyber drills and auditors," Prasad said.

The minister said that 0.06 per cent of digital frauds have been unearthed which is a challenge for the country.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,497.38 +213.66 ( +0.68%)

Nifty 50

9,859.50 +70.90 ( +0.72%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 707.55 +7.55 +1.08
Reliance 798.35 +17.45 +2.23
HDFC 1,761.60 +19.45 +1.12
Axis Bank 509.65 +0.50 +0.10
GAIL 435.40 +16.35 +3.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 708.00 +8.00 +1.14
Indiabulls Vent 264.95 +9.45 +3.70
GAIL 433.60 +14.50 +3.46
HCL Tech 885.00 +10.50 +1.20
Reliance 798.35 +16.20 +2.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 435.40 +16.35 +3.90
Tata Motors 416.00 +14.50 +3.61
Bharti Infratel 408.50 +10.10 +2.54
Indiabulls Hsg 1,234.35 +27.60 +2.29
UPL 796.00 +17.50 +2.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 233.40 +11.00 +4.95
Tata Motors 416.40 +15.15 +3.78
Asian Paints 1,147.45 +30.40 +2.72
Reliance 798.35 +16.20 +2.07
Bajaj Auto 3,163.80 +55.65 +1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 206.15 -5.90 -2.78
Bharti Airtel 384.65 -4.80 -1.23
Cipla 578.90 -7.20 -1.23
Maruti Suzuki 7,888.30 -89.90 -1.13
SBI 251.30 -2.55 -1.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,888.50 -84.65 -1.06
BHEL 83.15 -0.85 -1.01
SBI 251.30 -2.45 -0.97
Cipla 579.75 -5.20 -0.89
Bharti Airtel 384.60 -4.05 -1.04
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES