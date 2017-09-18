GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

AAI to Invest Rs 1,530 Crore in Development Work of 3 Airports

National airports operator AAI plans to invest Rs 1,530 crore in the development work of the existing airports in Lucknow and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and Deoghar in Jharkhand to cater to the growing air traffic demand.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2017, 11:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AAI to Invest Rs 1,530 Crore in Development Work of 3 Airports
Picture for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: National airports operator AAI plans to invest Rs 1,530 crore in the development work of the existing airports in Lucknow and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and Deoghar in Jharkhand to cater to the growing air traffic demand.

Besides, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will also develop a greenfield airport at Hirasar in the Rajkot district of Gujarat on build, operate and maintain basis.

According to a statement today, the AAI plans to construct new integrated passenger terminal building at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 1,230 crore, which has seen significant traffic growth in the last five years.

Once completed, the new terminal building will have a capacity of 6.35 million passengers per annum and will be able to handle 4,000 passengers during the peak hour, the AAI said.

The AAI will also develop a new civil enclave at Allahabad ahead of the 'Ardh Kumbh Mela,' to be held in January 2019, at an estimated cost of 125.76 crore. The new terminal building will be made operational before January 2019, it said.

AAI said it also plans to develop the present Deoghar airport for carrying out operations of Airbus 320 and four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft C-130 types at an investment of Rs 401.34 crore at a fixed-cost and at Rs 427.43 crore on completion cost basis.

The Deoghar airport development work will be carried out in line with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the AAI, Jharkhand government and DRDO in March this year, it said.

As per the MOU, there will be financial input to the tune of Rs 50 crore by the Jharkhand government, Rs 200 crore by the DRDO and the balance cost will be borne by the AAI.

For the greenfield airport at Hirasar in Rajkot, Gujarat government has provided the land free of cost. The construction of the greenfield airport is aimed at matching with the traffic potential of Saurashtra region, amid the high economic growth, the AAI said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,423.76 +151.15 ( +0.47%)

Nifty 50

10,153.10 +67.70 ( +0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dixon Technolog 2,891.55 +1,125.55 +63.73
Indiabulls Real 241.70 -9.05 -3.61
Bharat Road Net 208.45 +3.45 +1.68
Graphite India 365.75 +40.70 +12.52
Divis Labs 833.90 -34.50 -3.97
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Real 241.95 -8.40 -3.36
Dixon Technolog 2,892.80 +1,126.80 +63.81
Graphite India 365.55 +41.05 +12.65
Bharat Road Net 208.15 +3.15 +1.54
Tinplate 241.80 +39.05 +19.26
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 389.10 +15.10 +4.04
Bajaj Auto 3,137.40 +111.80 +3.70
Indiabulls Hsg 1,301.10 +35.15 +2.78
HUL 1,280.05 +34.05 +2.73
IndusInd Bank 1,745.60 +46.25 +2.72
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,129.80 +107.75 +3.57
HUL 1,280.00 +34.50 +2.77
Larsen 1,237.80 +25.35 +2.09
Coal India 264.80 +4.90 +1.89
Tata Motors (D) 233.15 +4.20 +1.83
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 165.20 -1.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 672.90 -6.05 -0.89
ITC 267.00 -2.30 -0.85
Ambuja Cements 282.30 -2.05 -0.72
Tata Power 83.70 -0.60 -0.71
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 266.80 -2.55 -0.95
Tata Steel 673.05 -6.25 -0.92
ONGC 165.40 -1.50 -0.90
SBI 270.15 -1.90 -0.70
Sun Pharma 521.00 -2.80 -0.53

Video Wall

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES