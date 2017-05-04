Air Cargo Sector Likely to Grow at 9% in Next Few Years: Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday said the air cargo sector is likely to grow at nine percent over the next few years.

Raju said this while delivering the key note address at the India Integrated Transport & Logistics Summit 2017. He disclosed that the sector had grown by seven percent in the last decade.

The minister elaborated that erection of logistic parks and regional connectivity scheme (RCS) will be key growth drivers for the air cargo sector.

Further, Raju said that the country has seen a significant growth in domestic air traffic and infrastructure development.

On creating cargo handling infrastructure, R.N. Choubey, Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that 'Common User Cargo Terminals' would be created at 17 airports.

Choubey pointed out that a "Common Framework" for the sector will be created in a year's time so that freight operators, airlines, security and other stakeholders can be brought under "one system".