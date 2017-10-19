GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Air India Disinvestment: Unions to Meet to Discuss Strategy Next Week

Sources say efforts are on to bring all staff unions of Air India, including those of the pilots and engineers on one platform, and work out a strategy to deal with the situation arising out of the government's decision to offload its stake in the flag carrier.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2017, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Air India Disinvestment: Unions to Meet to Discuss Strategy Next Week
Representative image
Mumbai: Air India unions are likely to meet next week in the national capital to discuss their strategy amid the government going ahead with the disinvestment process.

Sources say efforts are on to bring all staff unions of Air India, including those of the pilots and engineers on one platform, and work out a strategy to deal with the situation arising out of the government's decision to offload its stake in the flag carrier.

"In the last few months, several Air India unions have held discussions at an individual level with the management on the issue of disinvestment.

"But now there is need for all unions to come together and talk to the government in one voice on airline's privatisation," said a leader of one of the largest unions at Air India.

Air India, which has over 20,000 employees on its roll, has as many as six recognised unions, representing ground and commercial staff, pilots, cabin crew and engineers, among others, besides, several unrecognised unions.

To revive the loss-making state-run carrier, which also has a debt burden of over Rs 50,000 crore, the government has decided to go for its strategic disinvestment and the modalities are being worked out by a Group of Ministers headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"We are going to talk to all the unions and bring them on one platform to prepare a common strategy while we sit with the management on the issue of disinvestment next time. We are planning to call a meeting of all these unions next week," the source said.

Significantly, seven Air India unions have already expressed their opposition to the airline's privatisation. On June 28, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of Air India and five of its subsidiaries.

The government has already invited applications for engaging up to two advisers, a legal adviser and asset valuer for the strategic disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries/ joint venture.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,389.96 -194.39 ( -0.60%)

Nifty 50

10,146.55 -64.30 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 909.90 -4.60 -0.50
Dewan Housing 594.35 -8.15 -1.35
GNFC 472.60 +28.85 +6.50
Axis Bank 460.30 -4.20 -0.90
Bharti Airtel 473.75 +11.80 +2.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GNFC 472.30 +28.60 +6.45
Reliance 910.35 -3.40 -0.37
Axis Bank 460.35 -4.00 -0.86
Dewan Housing 595.40 -6.40 -1.06
Aditya Birla 183.70 +3.35 +1.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 473.75 +11.80 +2.55
UPL 793.70 +4.35 +0.55
M&M 1,375.75 +5.20 +0.38
Infosys 926.95 +2.60 +0.28
Lupin 1,051.20 +2.00 +0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 471.05 +9.50 +2.06
Lupin 1,052.50 +3.60 +0.34
Infosys 927.10 +2.65 +0.29
M&M 1,374.80 +3.50 +0.26
Dr Reddys Labs 2,388.00 +3.25 +0.14
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 257.85 -5.30 -2.01
NTPC 175.05 -3.00 -1.68
Kotak Mahindra 1,077.75 -18.15 -1.66
Coal India 285.80 -4.20 -1.45
Tata Motors 426.95 -6.25 -1.44
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 398.85 -8.15 -2.00
ICICI Bank 257.85 -5.20 -1.98
Kotak Mahindra 1,079.35 -18.05 -1.64
NTPC 175.15 -2.85 -1.60
Tata Motors 427.25 -6.30 -1.45
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES