All is Well in Infosys, Says Narayana Murthy

"Absolutely, all is well. Remember, in my speech with the investors, I said now that we have Nandan Nilekani as the chairman, we can all sleep well," he told reporters after the announcement of winners of Infosys Prize for 2017-18.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2017, 8:37 PM IST
File photo of Former Infosys chairman N R Narayana Murthy .
Bengaluru: Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on Wednesday said all is well in the company and its Chairman Nandan Nilekani has the skills of simplifying "lots" of complexities in the software major.

"Absolutely, all is well. Remember, in my speech with the investors, I said now that we have Nandan as the chairman, we can all sleep well," he told reporters after the announcement of winners of Infosys Prize for 2017-18.

"He (Nilekani) is a very organised person. His strength is simplification of complex ideas. There were lots of complexities and therefore he has his hands full," he added.

Murthy also said, "Let's leave it to him and let's all keep quiet, so that he can do his job well."

His remarks come days after he had expressed disappointment over Infosys under Nilekani gave a clean chit to the company's USD 200 million acquisition of Israeli technology firm Panaya.

Murthy, had on October 24, expressed disappointment that none of the questions raised by him on "poor governance" had been answered by the company's board with transparency.

On scouting new CEO for Infosys, Murthy said there is no need to give advice to Nilekani because he had been a good CEO himself. "Having been a good CEO himself he knows what is required. So, there is no need for advice," he said.

Some names including former Infosys executive Ashok Vemuri's had cropped up in the media but he has reportedly expressed his unwillingness to accept the job.

Vemuri had quit Infosys in 2014 after Vishal Sikka was brought in as the company's CEO and managing director.

Sikka had quit amid turmoil in the company after a prolonged battle between the Board and the company founders leading to the return of Nilekani, a company co-founder, at the helm in August.
