Allow Use of Domestic Coal in Plants Run on Imports: Parliamentary Panel
A labourer carries coal on his head at Jharria and Digwadih area in Dhanbad district. (File image: PTI)
New Delhi: The government should consider allowing domestic coal to be used in imported coal-based thermal power plants to reduce the dependency on the dry fuel bought from other countries, says a Parliamentary Committee report.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
