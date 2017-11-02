Amitabh Kant Lauds Mudra Scheme, Says 26 Millions Jobs Created Since 2014

: Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India), on Thursday endorsed government's Mudra scheme, saying that it was the first time in the history of independent India that women, in such a large number, were benefitting from the loan scheme.In an interview with CNN-News18, Kant said, “The mudra scheme is being availed hugely by women in rural areas. It’s not concentrated in a state. It’s across India. What does that tell you? That more and more women are now coming out on their own to achieve their goals.”The Narendra Modi-led government launched the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana on 8 April 2015 in an effort to provide loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to income-generating micro enterprises in manufacturing, trading, and services sector. Mudra loans, as they are called, can be provided by banks, NBFCs, MFIs and other eligible financial intermediaries.Speaking about allegations that India was just not producing enough jobs, he said, “Data culled out from various agencies presents a very different picture. It suggests that we have added 26 million jobs since 2014. There are many areas which don’t get covered in data which gets released, and hence this fear psychosis.”Commenting on the much talked about 'Ease of Doing Business' report by World Bank released on Tuesday he said, “I have no doubt in my mind that the kind of structural changes which have been brought in our economy like GST, demonetisation, they will ensure that in the next two years India will be among the top 30 best performing economies of the world.”India leap-frogged 30 positions to jump to the 100th spot among 190 economies in the rankings.