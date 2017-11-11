GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amul Boards Indian Railways Via Twitter

On September 23, Amul had reached out to the railway ministry on its Twitter handle for advice on the proposition, saying the dairy major was "interested in using refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul butter across India."

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2017, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amul Boards Indian Railways Via Twitter
Amul approached the Indian Railways on its official Twitter handle with a business proposition to use refrigerated parcel vans to transport butter across India.
New Delhi: Nearly a month after dairy giant Amul approached the Indian Railways on its official Twitter handle with a business proposition to use refrigerated parcel vans to transport butter across India, the first shipment is on its way.

"First refrigerator van with 17 MT #Amul butter being flagged off from Palanpur to Delhi with our milk train. Thanks @RailMinIndia for the prompt action," Amul tweeted on Saturday.

On September 23, Amul had reached out to the railway ministry on its Twitter handle for advice on the proposition, saying the dairy major was "interested in using refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul butter across India."

The Railways promptly responded on the micro-blogging site, using a popular tag line of the company. "IR will be utterly butterly delighted to get the taste of India to every Indian," the ministry's handle @RailMinIndia tweeted.

The national transporter uses Twitter extensively to address passenger woes. But that was perhaps the first time it received a business proposition on the popular social site.

The Indian Railways had introduced the refrigerated van service a few years ago with an aim to facilitate the transportation of perishable commodities such as fruits, vegetables, frozen meats/poultry and chocolates.

However, these services existed only on specific routes.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,314.56 +63.63 ( +0.19%)

Nifty 50

10,321.75 +12.80 ( +0.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 333.55 +19.85 +6.33
Just Dial 499.30 +39.90 +8.69
Tata Motors 422.55 -17.60 -4.00
Larsen 1,264.95 +49.05 +4.03
Aurobindo Pharm 740.10 -49.30 -6.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,819.20 -7.20 -0.39
SBI 333.20 +19.45 +6.20
Just Dial 500.30 +41.30 +9.00
Rain Industries 387.75 +14.40 +3.86
Tata Motors 422.65 -17.65 -4.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 333.55 +19.85 +6.33
Larsen 1,264.95 +49.05 +4.03
HUL 1,290.65 +37.75 +3.01
M&M 1,392.95 +31.65 +2.32
ICICI Bank 318.50 +7.20 +2.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 333.20 +19.45 +6.20
Larsen 1,264.05 +47.45 +3.90
HUL 1,290.75 +37.45 +2.99
M&M 1,393.40 +31.90 +2.34
ICICI Bank 318.60 +7.00 +2.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 740.10 -49.30 -6.25
Tata Motors 422.55 -17.60 -4.00
HPCL 416.85 -14.70 -3.41
Bosch 20,457.05 -669.15 -3.17
BPCL 512.10 -10.05 -1.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 422.65 -17.65 -4.01
Reliance 883.50 -18.05 -2.00
Tata Motors (D) 241.25 -4.90 -1.99
Asian Paints 1,176.45 -18.80 -1.57
Sun Pharma 527.30 -7.60 -1.42
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES