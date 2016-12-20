Analjit Singh Resigns From Tata Global Beverages Board

Mumbai: A day after Cyrus Mistry quit from six Tata group firms, Independent Director Analjit Singh, who was supporting the ousted Chairman, resigned from the board of Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

Max India Chairman Analjit Singh was one of the two directors on the board who had opposed a resolution moved by the promoter Tata Sons seeking removal of Mistry as the company's Chairman.

"Analjit Singh, Non - Executive Independent Director of Tata Global Beverages Ltd has resigned from the Board of the company with immediate effect," the company said in a BSE filing.

On November 15, when Mistry was ousted as the Chairman of the TGBL, two out of the six independent directors on the company -- Darius Pandole and Analjit Singh -- voted against the resolution moved for Mistry's ouster.

Seven of the 10 directors at the board meeting of Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL), which co-owns and runs Starbucks coffee stores across India, voted for removal of Mistry as chairman of the company.