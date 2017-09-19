Anti-dumping Duty Imposed on Import of Bus/Rruck Tyres From China

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on import of certain type of radial tyres used in buses and trucks to protect domestic manufacturers from below cost shipments from China for five years.The anti-dumping duty has been imposed in the range of $ 245.35 - 452.33 per tonne, said a notification issued by the Central Board Excise and Customs (CBEC).The duty has been slapped on "new/unused pneumatic radial tyres with or without tubes and/or flap of rubber (including tubeless tyres) having nominal rim dia code above 16 (inch)" used in buses and lorries/trucks.The levy follows recommendation for the same by Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD).Earlier, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) had filed an application on behalf of the domestic producers -- Apollo Tyres, J K Tyre Industries and Ceat, had approached DGAD for investigations in dumping of tyres.In its recommendation, the DGAD had said the domestic industry has suffered material injury on account of the imports from China.It found that the tyres have been exported to India from the subject country "below normal value".Countries impose anti-dumping duties to guard domestic industry from surge in below-cost imports. India has also imposed similar duties on import of several other products including steel, fabrics and chemicals from different countries including China.Anti-dumping steps are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.