Anti-dumping Duty Likely on Some Steel Products From China, EU

: India is expected to impose anti-dumping duty on imports of certain colour coated steel products from China and European Union to protect the interest of domestic players from below-cost in-bound shipments.In its final findings, the directorate general of anti-dumping and allied duties (DGAD) has recommended the duty on imports of "colour coated/prepainted flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel" from China and EU.Essar Steel India Ltd and JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd had jointly filed the application for initiation of the anti-dumping investigations.DGAD has suggested that the duty should be the difference between the landed value of the steel products and USD 822 per tonne.In its findings, DGAD concluded that the product has been exported to India at below the normal value due to which the domestic industry has suffered material injury. The authority "recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duties on the imports, DGAD has said in a notification.These steel products offer resistance to corrosion along with barrier protection. It is used in many applications and sectors including construction, roofing, walling, panelling, cladding and decking, automotive, white goods and appliances and furniture.While DGAD recommends the duty to be levied, the finance ministry imposes it.Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to determine if the domestic industry has been hurt by a surge in below-cost imports.As a counter-measure, they impose duties under the multilateral World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.India has initiated maximum anti-dumping cases against below-cost imports from China.