Apple Won’t Get Concessions, but Mobile Manufacturing Policy Review Possible

New Delhi: The government won't offer any special concessions to Apple, the maker of the iPhone, but is reviewing its entire policy on mobile phone manufacturing as part of an effort to promote 'Make in India', Economic Times reported quoting officials. This could meet some of the demands that Apple has made apart from benefitting other mobile companies.

Apple had sought the concessions to set up plants in India. The issue will be examined in depth at a high-level meeting with Apple executives next week. On Apple's wish list is said to be a 15-year customs duty holiday on the import of iPhone kits, new and used capital equipment, and consumables. Apple's requests are being considered by three government departments — revenue, industry and information technology.

India needs to support an iconic brand like Apple for the success of the Make in India campaign, officials said. "Our import duty is high," an official told ET. "As long as they are getting into exports, our objective should be to give them lowest duty so as to ensure that their product is competitive.”