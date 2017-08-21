Are you Ready to Buy Your Second House?

Buying a second house is a good investment and has its own set of benefits like regular rental income, capital appreciation in long term, tax exemptions in case of a home loan, etc.Despite high prices of properties in many areas in India, you can fulfill your dream of getting a second home by making an informed decision that involves analyzing your budget, ensuring you are getting enough funds disbursed, knowing the motive of buying a second home while safeguarding your short-term interests too.First of all, you need to finalise your budget. While doing this, also include the mandatory charges like a rough assessment of stamp duty payable, registration charges, etc. In addition to this, you also need to evaluate your loan eligibility, which must be the key factor in determining your budget. There are various calculators online, as well as provided by various banks that help you determine your loan eligibility. When you get a loan from a bank to fund your purchase price, up to 80% of the value can be paid by the bank and 20% is what you need to bear.Further, you can also combine your spouse's income with yours while taking a loan from a bank. However, for the purpose of a home loan, banks insist on assessing your CIBIL credit score for the same so make sure that you have a score of 750 or more. And especially in the case of joint borrowers, banks look for a higher score.Next, for you to consider are the various options you have in terms of types of property i.e. whether you want to invest in a rental unit which can generate additional rental income or buy one for investment sake. You must also decide whether you want to invest in a flat or in a residential plot.The last thing that you need to ensure is that you must keep a cushion for emergencies from your income before buying a second home. You also need to plan for any educational expenses that are bound to arise in the next 5 years, as education is expensive and you will not like to deter your children's academic progression due to poor assessment of income and investments. Real-estate investments are long term investments and it's not prudent to sell off your property in case of an emergency as the chances of losses are more than gain in those hasty times.