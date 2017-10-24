Arun Jaitley LIVE: Finance Minister Likely to Make ‘Major’ Announcement Shortly

Oct 24, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)

Sources tell CNN-News18 that finance minister Arun Jaitley will address the nation on the state of Indian economy. The BJP-led central government has come under severe criticism over the past few months over their handling of Indian economy.

Jaitley and PM Modi had recently discussed non-performing assets management, something former finance minister Yashwant Sinha had also alluded to in his piece for the Indian Express.