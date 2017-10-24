GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arun Jaitley LIVE: Finance Minister Likely to Make ‘Major’ Announcement Shortly

News18.com | October 24, 2017, 4:06 PM IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will address the media at 4pm on Tuesday. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Jaitley may announce recapitalization plans for public sector banks.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 24, 2017 4:06 pm (IST)

Earlier in the day, Jaitley offered some relief to taxpayers and said the government has decided to waive late fee on the filing of GST returns for August and September. “To facilitate taxpayers, late fee on filing of GSTR-3B for August and September has been waived,” Jaitley tweeted.

Oct 24, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)

Sources tell CNN-News18 that finance minister Arun Jaitley will address the nation on the state of Indian economy. The BJP-led central government has come under severe criticism over the past few months over their handling of Indian economy. 

Jaitley and PM Modi had recently discussed non-performing assets management, something former finance minister Yashwant Sinha had also alluded to in his piece for the Indian Express. 

Oct 24, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)

According to CNBC-TV18, Arun Jaitley may announce recap bonds for the recapitalisation of banks on the back of weak balance sheets. The meeting between the finance minister and top officials is currently underway. 

Oct 24, 2017 3:48 pm (IST)

Finance ministry secretaries are likely to be present at the announcement. The press conference comes after several meetings between the ministry and the Prime Minister over the past few months on supporting banks while they are burdened with worsening of the bad loan mess.

Oct 24, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)

At the press conference, the finance minister is likely to decide the plan for increasing capital to the weak balance sheets of banks, including United Bank of India, UCO bank, Corporation bank, Allahabad Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Dena Bank, among other capital starved banks, Moneycontrol reported. 

