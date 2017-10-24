Arun Jaitley LIVE: Finance Minister Likely to Make ‘Major’ Announcement Shortly

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will address the media at 4pm on Tuesday. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Jaitley may announce recapitalization plans for public sector banks.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sources tell CNN-News18 that finance minister Arun Jaitley will address the nation on the state of Indian economy. The BJP-led central government has come under severe criticism over the past few months over their handling of Indian economy.
Jaitley and PM Modi had recently discussed non-performing assets management, something former finance minister Yashwant Sinha had also alluded to in his piece for the Indian Express.
At the press conference, the finance minister is likely to decide the plan for increasing capital to the weak balance sheets of banks, including United Bank of India, UCO bank, Corporation bank, Allahabad Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Dena Bank, among other capital starved banks, Moneycontrol reported.
