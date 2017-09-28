Arun Jaitley to Meet Industry, Exporters on GST Issues Today

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet industry representatives, including exporters, to deliberate upon the problems being faced by them with regard to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), industry sources said.According to sources, industry representatives would raise issues such as input tax credit and also timely refund of duties paid by exporters.Representatives who would attend the meeting include Ficci, CII, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and FISME.FIEO has time and again raised issues related to blockage of working capital and timely refunds of GST. They have also asked that export benefit scrips should be allowed to pay IGST.The country's exports recorded a double-digit growth of 10.29 per cent after a gap of three months to USD 23.81 billion in August, mainly on account of rise in shipments of chemicals, petroleum and engineering products.