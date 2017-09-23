GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arvind Subramanian Gets One-year Extension as Chief Economic Adviser

Subramanian, a Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, was appointed India's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) in October 2014.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2017, 2:14 PM IST
Arvind Subramanian Gets One-year Extension as Chief Economic Adviser
File photo of Arvind Subramanian.
New Delhi: The government will extend the term of Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian by one year till October 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday.

Subramanian, a Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, was appointed India's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) in October 2014. His term was for three years, which was to end on October 16.

Interacting with reporters on Saturday, Jaitley said Subramanian will get one year extension.

The BJP-led NDA government's 5-year term ends in May 2019.

The CEA is usually the main go-to person for advice for the finance minister on macro-economic matters, and primary responsibilities, among others, include authoring the mid-year analysis and the Economic Survey.

Subramanian's predecessor was Raghuram Rajan, who quit the position in September 2013 after being appointed the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Subramanian graduated from St Stephen's College, Delhi, and got an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He obtained M.Phil and D.Phil from the University of Oxford, UK.

