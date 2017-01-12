New Delhi: Tata Sons on Thursday named TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Natarajan Chandrasekaran as its new Chairman over two months after the unceremonious sacking of Cyrus Mistry.

Popularly known as 'Chandra', the 54-year-old Chandrasekaran was chosen to step into the shoes of interim Chairman Ratan Tata, who took over on October 24 last year after the removal of Mistry.

Chandrasekaran has been heading the Tata group's 'crown jewel', software firm Tata Consultancy Services, since 2009. He was appointed as a Director on the board of Tata Sons on October 25, 2016, a day after Mistry's removal.

Chandrasekaran had joined TCS in 1987 after completing Masters in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

Under his leadership, TCS generated consolidated revenues of $16.5 billion in 2015-16. The company remains the most valuable one in India as of 2015-16 with a market capitalisation of over $70 billion.

On Thursday, TCS reported a 10.9 per cent jump in profit to Rs 6,778 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

An avid photographer, Chandrasekaran is also a passionate long-distance runner and completed several marathons around the world, including Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Mumbai, New York, Prague, Stockholm, Salzburg and Tokyo.

(With PTI inputs)