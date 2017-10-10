GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Badal Invites German Companies to Invest in Food Frocessing Sector

The Food processing ministry is gearing to host over 30 countries and 2,000 companies at World Food India 2017 to be held early November and Germany will be a partner country.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2017, 8:43 PM IST
Badal Invites German Companies to Invest in Food Frocessing Sector
Food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal welcomed food processors, machine manufacturers, technology suppliers and refrigeration companies, to come to India and expand their business opportunities.
New Delhi: Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal invited German companies to invest in India's food processing sector, saying this segment has huge growth potential as only 10 percent of food is being processed.

The minister, who participated in food exhibition at Anuga in Cologne, invited German companies to participate in World Food India summit to be held early next month. "Germany is among India's most important partners bilaterally and in global context, and India is ready with open arms to welcome German companies," Badal was quoted as saying in a statement.

Anuga, which is the number one trading place in the world, gave us the right platform to interact with various global players in the food industry, she added. The ministry is gearing to host over 30 countries and 2,000 companies at World Food India and Germany will be a partner country, the statement said.

"By 2050, world population is going to be over 9 billion, and demand for food is expected to increase by 50 percent. Where only 10 percent of food is being processed currently in India, we see huge potential to co-develop and optimise food processing capability, to serve the world food market," Badal said.

The World Food India summit will provide a platform to foster partnerships and transform food economy, she said, and welcomed food processors, machine manufacturers, technology suppliers and refrigeration companies, to come to India and expand their business opportunities.
