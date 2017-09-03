Bahrain Looking to Tap India's Robust Wedding, MICE Market
Bahrain has very close cultural and historical ties that date back to more than 1,000 years and good connectivity that gives it an edge over long haul exotic destinations.
In this file photo, guests are seen taking their seats at Ramadan Iftar Restaurant at Ritz Carlton Hotel in Manama, Bahrain. (Photo: Reuters)
Manama: Bahrain is offering islands, beaches, and desert areas as top destinations in order to tap India's growing weddings as well as events market, a top official said.
"Bahrain, a bouquet of over 30 natural and man-made islands, offers a relaxed atmosphere and warm hospitality, which is ideal for Indians scouting for overseas wedding and MICE destination in the Middle East," The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) Advisor Ali Hassan Follad told PTI in Manama.
He said, Bahrain is mainly looking at those well travelled Indians, who have been to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the South East Asia and are now looking at something different yet a short haul destination.
"We want to tap the Indian wedding and meetings, incentives, conferences, events (MICE) market which is thriving and is growing every year. We are targeting the well travelled people who are done with the glitz and glamour of GCC countries and the South East Asian nations, and are now looking at something unique and serene," he added. Besides, Bahrain offers a host of experiences and activities ideal for all age groups, he said.
Bahrain has very close cultural and historical ties that date back to more than 1,000 years and good connectivity that gives it an edge over long haul exotic destinations. "The connectivity between both the countries is very good with 14 daily direct flights connecting six Indian cities with Bahrain as well numerous connecting flights," he said. This, he said, makes Bahrain an ideal short haul destination for Indians as it takes only about 3 hours and 45 minutes.
Follad also said that Bahrain is infrastructure ready with convention centres and scenic locations that are capable to host small, intimate to very large weddings and MICE events.
In India, he said, Bahrain is targeting cities like Delhi and Mumbai for promotions to begin with and will slowly penetrate into other metros and tier II cities.
"Initially, we are looking at promoting Bahrain as a wedding and MICE destination in Delhi and Mumbai. However, through digital and social media, our reach will become wider as we are planning to slowly penetrate into other metro and tier II cities," he added.
