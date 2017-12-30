Bank of India Gets Capital Infusion Worth Rs 2,257 Crore From Government
Bank of India, which is three-quarters owned by the government, was earlier this month placed under the central bank's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework due to high non-performing loans and insufficient core capital.
Bank of India logo. (Image for representation only)
Mumbai: State-run Bank of India, the country's sixth biggest lender by assets, said on Saturday it received 22.57 billion rupees ($353.6 million) from the government, joining other lenders in which the government is injecting funds to shore up their capital base.
Bank of India, which is three-quarters owned by the government, was earlier this month placed under the central bank's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework due to high non-performing loans and insufficient core capital.
Two other state-run lenders - Central Bank of India and Dena Bank - also said on Saturday the Indian government would be injecting 3.23 billion rupees and 2.43 billion rupees into them, respectively.
IDBI Bank is getting 27.29 billion rupees from the government in the latest round, the lender told stock exchanges late on Friday. The government is also injecting funds into UCO Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.
The measures are part of a bid by the government to tackle a major drag on the economy that has frustrated attempts to boost growth.
($1 = 63.8300 Indian rupees)
Bank of India, which is three-quarters owned by the government, was earlier this month placed under the central bank's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework due to high non-performing loans and insufficient core capital.
Two other state-run lenders - Central Bank of India and Dena Bank - also said on Saturday the Indian government would be injecting 3.23 billion rupees and 2.43 billion rupees into them, respectively.
IDBI Bank is getting 27.29 billion rupees from the government in the latest round, the lender told stock exchanges late on Friday. The government is also injecting funds into UCO Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.
The measures are part of a bid by the government to tackle a major drag on the economy that has frustrated attempts to boost growth.
($1 = 63.8300 Indian rupees)
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,733.90
|-67.60
|-0.69
|PNB
|170.50
|-8.25
|-4.62
|M&M
|1,541.75
|-14.55
|-0.93
|Tata Steel
|702.80
|-7.40
|-1.04
|Jet Airways
|737.60
|+17.20
|+2.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,308.05
|+144.05
|+1.57
|ICICI Bank
|308.85
|+5.40
|+1.78
|Bharti Airtel
|526.70
|+7.75
|+1.49
|Petronet LNG
|254.45
|+6.50
|+2.62
|Bombay Dyeing
|280.80
|+14.10
|+5.29
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|308.40
|+10.40
|+3.49
|Hindalco
|249.65
|+6.90
|+2.84
|Cipla
|591.65
|+15.20
|+2.64
|M&M
|1,521.45
|+38.05
|+2.57
|Sun Pharma
|529.80
|+11.45
|+2.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|431.20
|+12.80
|+3.06
|Tata Motors (D)
|244.80
|+7.10
|+2.99
|Axis Bank
|562.40
|+15.00
|+2.74
|TCS
|2,700.40
|+71.55
|+2.72
|Hero Motocorp
|3,802.00
|+88.50
|+2.38
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|499.65
|-11.55
|-2.26
|BPCL
|517.70
|-8.50
|-1.62
|HPCL
|418.60
|-4.05
|-0.96
|IOC
|388.55
|-3.45
|-0.88
|Vedanta
|329.90
|-2.80
|-0.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,333.05
|-18.90
|-0.80
|Coal India
|266.00
|-2.00
|-0.75
|Tata Steel
|710.60
|-4.90
|-0.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,648.85
|-10.65
|-0.64
|Hero Motocorp
|3,785.95
|-23.05
|-0.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Team India Up for Challenge Against South Africa: Ravi Shastri
- Ashes: Steve Smith Equals Don Bradman's Record With MCG Ton
- Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark in First Week
- Tiger-Disha, Sushant-Kriti, Anand-Sonam, Rajkummar-Patralekha To Ring In 2018 Together
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch at Auto Expo