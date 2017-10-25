GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Bank Stocks Rally up to 32% on Recapitalisation Plan

Shares of Punjab National Bank were trading with a sharp gain of 31.90 per cent, Bank of Baroda zoomed 24.17 per cent, Bank of India advanced by 23.75 per cent and State Bank of India surged 19.02 per cent on BSE.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2017, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bank Stocks Rally up to 32% on Recapitalisation Plan
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
New Delhi: Bank stocks were on fire on Wednesday as the scrips surged up to 32 per cent after the government unveiled an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks.

Shares of Punjab National Bank were trading with a sharp gain of 31.90 per cent, Bank of Baroda zoomed 24.17 per cent, Bank of India advanced by 23.75 per cent and State Bank of India surged 19.02 per cent on BSE.

Also, Andhra Bank was quoting 14.96 per cent higher, Allahabad Bank (12.70 per cent) and Syndicate Bank (12.11 per cent).

The government on Tuesday unveiled an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes re- capitalisation bonds, budgetary support, and equity dilution.

The capital infusion, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, will be accompanied by reforms to enable the state-owned banks to play major role in the financial system and give a strong push to the job-creating MSME sector.

Giving details, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said the government has decided to take a massive step to capitalise PSBs (public sector banks) in a “front-loaded” manner, with a view to support credit growth and job creation.

Non-performing assets of banks have increased from Rs 2.78 lakh crore in March 2015 to a staggering Rs 7.33 lakh crore as on June 2017.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,930.06 +322.72 ( +0.99%)

Nifty 50

10,266.45 +58.75 ( +0.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 314.60 +60.15 +23.64
ICICI Bank 298.25 +31.70 +11.89
PNB 192.00 +53.80 +38.93
Bank of Baroda 184.40 +41.25 +28.82
Axis Bank 469.20 +17.25 +3.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 314.60 +60.10 +23.61
Bank of Baroda 184.10 +40.95 +28.61
PNB 191.60 +53.50 +38.74
General Insuran 801.40 -110.60 -12.13
ICICI Bank 297.80 +31.35 +11.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 314.60 +60.15 +23.64
ICICI Bank 297.55 +31.00 +11.63
Larsen 1,198.50 +55.95 +4.90
UltraTechCement 4,401.95 +174.85 +4.14
Axis Bank 468.95 +17.00 +3.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 314.00 +59.50 +23.38
ICICI Bank 297.15 +30.70 +11.52
Larsen 1,198.50 +58.50 +5.13
Axis Bank 468.70 +16.85 +3.73
BHEL 91.10 +3.15 +3.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,016.10 -49.60 -4.65
Yes Bank 331.75 -15.85 -4.56
IndusInd Bank 1,594.70 -70.20 -4.22
Indiabulls Hsg 1,285.80 -56.75 -4.23
HDFC Bank 1,795.00 -72.10 -3.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,019.20 -48.50 -4.54
HDFC Bank 1,793.95 -71.20 -3.82
HDFC 1,677.00 -45.70 -2.65
Lupin 1,014.40 -12.10 -1.18
Asian Paints 1,210.30 -10.20 -0.84
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, i am Public Agent and Want Resposible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, i am Public Agent and Want Resposible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES