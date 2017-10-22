GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Banking Sector Stares at Additional Rs 40,000 Crore NPAs

The Reserve Bank has directed certain reclassifications in the private sector lender's asset classification and provisioning as on March 2017, subsequent to the annual Risk Based Supervision (RBS) exercise conducted for 2016-17.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2017, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Banking Sector Stares at Additional Rs 40,000 Crore NPAs
Picture for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The banking sector fears accretion of more than Rs 40,000 crore of bad loans to its books following recent classification of eight consortium accounts of Axis Bank as non-performing assets by the RBI.

The Reserve Bank has directed certain reclassifications in the private sector lender's asset classification and provisioning as on March 2017, subsequent to the annual Risk Based Supervision (RBS) exercise conducted for 2016-17.

As a result, Axis Bank had to reclassify 9 standard accounts into NPAs. Of these, 8 accounts are part of consortium lending, according to the latest quarterly results announced by the bank.

As on June 2017, Axis Bank claimed, these 9 accounts were classified as standard assets across most consortium banks, with only around 6 per cent of their outstanding classified as NPA.

According to estimates, total outstanding loan of these accounts at the end of June 2017 were about Rs 42,000 crore. This decision has triggered fear among other consortium members about status of these loan exposure related to these accounts.

"It is going to have an impact on all the consortium lenders. Banks have to reconcile these accounts as NPA sooner or later. Reclassification by others may happen over two quarters," Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital Securities said.

If they reclassify these assets as NPA so banks have to make provision accordingly that could impact their bottomline, he added.

At the same time, banks would become cautious as far as fresh lending to these accounts are concerned because one of the consortium lenders has identified these accounts as NPA, a senior banker said on the condition of anonymity.

Some banks may take pro-active measure of classifying exposure to these accounts as NPA this quarter itself rather than waiting for the second half, the banker added.

Banks are already saddled with NPAs of over Rs 8 lakh crore and there seems to be no respite from the mounting bad loans as initial second quarterly numbers posted by some banks are not encouraging.

Major contributors to the NPA mess have been power, steel, road infrastructure and textile sectors. Sectoral distribution of the 9 accounts, as declared by Axis Bank include one account in the steel sector with its exposure of Rs 1,128 crore.

Besides, the power sector has 3 accounts amounting to Rs 1,685 crore as part of consortium lending while 4 accounts comprise a total of Rs 911 crore to various sectors.

As per the RBI inspection, there was divergence of Rs 5,632.80 crore in gross NPAs of Axis Bank at the end of March 2017. Gross NPA rose to Rs 26,913.28 crore as per the assessment of RBI from Rs 21,280.48 crore reported by the bank at the end of March 2017.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,389.96 -194.39 ( -0.60%)

Nifty 50

10,146.55 -64.30 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 909.90 -4.60 -0.50
Dewan Housing 594.35 -8.15 -1.35
GNFC 472.60 +28.85 +6.50
Axis Bank 460.30 -4.20 -0.90
Bharti Airtel 473.75 +11.80 +2.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GNFC 472.30 +28.60 +6.45
Reliance 910.35 -3.40 -0.37
Axis Bank 460.35 -4.00 -0.86
Dewan Housing 595.40 -6.40 -1.06
Aditya Birla 183.70 +3.35 +1.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 473.75 +11.80 +2.55
UPL 793.70 +4.35 +0.55
M&M 1,375.75 +5.20 +0.38
Infosys 926.95 +2.60 +0.28
Lupin 1,051.20 +2.00 +0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 471.05 +9.50 +2.06
Lupin 1,052.50 +3.60 +0.34
Infosys 927.10 +2.65 +0.29
M&M 1,374.80 +3.50 +0.26
BHEL 84.80 +0.10 +0.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 257.85 -5.30 -2.01
NTPC 175.05 -3.00 -1.68
Kotak Mahindra 1,077.75 -18.15 -1.66
Coal India 285.80 -4.20 -1.45
Tata Motors 426.95 -6.25 -1.44
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 257.85 -5.20 -1.98
Kotak Mahindra 1,079.35 -18.05 -1.64
NTPC 175.15 -2.85 -1.60
Tata Motors 427.25 -6.30 -1.45
Coal India 286.20 -4.00 -1.38
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Off Centre: Content is the Star, Story Should Have a Soul, says Manish Mundra

Off Centre: Content is the Star, Story Should Have a Soul, says Manish Mundra

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES