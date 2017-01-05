»
BGR Energy Systems Forays into Large Size Water Treatment Business

January 5, 2017
Chennai: The BGR Energy Systems has forays into large size water treatment business and said it has received award of contract for 6.50 billion rupees.

The contract is awarded for the manufacture, supply, commissioning of water treatment plant of Andhra Pradesh Power Development Corp for 2.10 billion rupees.

It has also got contract from Chennai metropolitan water supply, sewerage board to design, build a plant at kodungaiyur.

