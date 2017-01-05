BGR Energy Systems Forays into Large Size Water Treatment Business
Representative image
Chennai: The BGR Energy Systems has forays into large size water treatment business and said it has received award of contract for 6.50 billion rupees.
The contract is awarded for the manufacture, supply, commissioning of water treatment plant of Andhra Pradesh Power Development Corp for 2.10 billion rupees.
It has also got contract from Chennai metropolitan water supply, sewerage board to design, build a plant at kodungaiyur.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- Do you agree?Right Decision if Dhoni Doesn't See Himself in 2019 World Cup: Dravid
- #PowerfulThis Woman's Poem On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is Winning The Internet
- Birthday Special!AR Rahman Turns 50: 25 Songs That Need To Be On Your Playlist
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji
- legacy Lives On10 Dialogues of Om Puri That'll be Remembered For Years To Come