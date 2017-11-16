GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bharti Airtel-Tata Tele Merger Deal Gets CCI Approval

The deal comes at a time when the telecom sector, bruised by tariff war and mounting losses, is in a consolidation mode as major players seek to cement their position.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2017, 9:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bharti Airtel-Tata Tele Merger Deal Gets CCI Approval
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Fair trade regulator CCI has approved Bharti Airtel's deal to takeover the loss-making consumer mobile business of the Tata Group.

The deal comes at a time when the telecom sector, bruised by tariff war and mounting losses, is in a consolidation mode as major players seek to cement their position.

Airtel's proposed acquisition of consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has been "approved", according to the latest update on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) website.

An Airtel spokesperson declined to comment on the CCI approval.

The deal will also require the approval of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), stock exchanges, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and Telecom Department among others.

For Airtel, the deal would be the seventh acquisition in five years.

Last month, Airtel had announced acquisition of Tata Group's mobile telephony business, almost for free, a move that would boost its spectrum holding and raise subscriber base while saving the Tatas from the prospect of having to shut down the struggling unit.

With the transaction, the country's largest telecom operator will take over 4 crore customers of Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd (TTML) in 19 telecom circles or zones on "a debt-free cash-free basis".

As part of the agreement, TTSL and TTML employees in the 19 circles, managing the consumer mobile business, along with 178.5 MHz of spectrum across 800, 1800, 2100 Mhz (3G, 4G) bands would be transferred to Airtel.

While all of the Rs 31,000 crore debt will remain with the Tatas, Airtel will assume close to 20 per cent of the Rs 9,000-10,000 crore deferred payments for the spectrum.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,106.82 +346.38 ( +1.06%)

Nifty 50

10,214.75 +96.70 ( +0.96%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Rel Capital 429.70 +6.90 +1.63
Infosys 988.40 +36.60 +3.85
SBI 333.40 +8.45 +2.60
HDFC 1,664.40 +13.50 +0.82
Reliance 903.85 +20.15 +2.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dixon Technolog 2,754.65 +69.60 +2.59
Rel Capital 428.60 +5.85 +1.38
Grasim 1,158.70 -21.65 -1.83
Graphite India 633.05 +22.85 +3.74
Infosys 988.60 +36.65 +3.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 988.40 +36.60 +3.85
Tata Power 84.80 +2.75 +3.35
Bajaj Finance 1,764.25 +50.45 +2.94
SBI 333.40 +8.45 +2.60
Aurobindo Pharm 713.20 +17.15 +2.46
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 988.60 +36.65 +3.85
SBI 333.45 +8.25 +2.54
Reliance 902.45 +20.05 +2.27
NTPC 176.70 +2.75 +1.58
TCS 2,746.60 +40.45 +1.49
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 397.20 -9.90 -2.43
Coal India 268.35 -4.00 -1.47
BPCL 499.35 -5.35 -1.06
UltraTechCement 4,273.10 -33.60 -0.78
Hero Motocorp 3,657.00 -14.80 -0.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 398.00 -9.25 -2.27
Coal India 268.95 -3.45 -1.27
BHEL 87.75 -0.50 -0.57
Hero Motocorp 3,649.00 -26.50 -0.72
Cipla 595.00 +1.40 +0.24
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES