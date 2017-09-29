GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Bombardier Inks $1.7 Billion Deal With SpiceJet for 50 Jets

The purchase agreement includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights for an additional 25 aircraft.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2017, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bombardier Inks $1.7 Billion Deal With SpiceJet for 50 Jets
File photo of a Spicejet plane. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier on Friday signed a pact with budget carrier SpiceJet for sale of up to 50 turboprop jets valued at USD 1.7 billion.

Upon delivery, the airline will become the first in the world to operate a 90-seat turboprop, pending certification by regulatory authorities, Bombardier said in a release.

Owned by serial entrepreneur Ajay Singh, SpiceJet had in June this year announced plans to purchase up to 50 Bombardier Q400s worth USD 1.7 billion.

“We are very proud to firm up this agreement with SpiceJet. This repeat order will not only increase the Q400 aircraft fleet in the fast-growing regional market in India and in the Asia-Pacific region but will also launch the high- density 90-passenger model,” Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer said.

He also said the order confirms the airline's increased capacity needs on regional routes with high passenger demand and demonstrates the increased profitability potential that this unique turboprop configuration has to offer.

Currently, SpiceJet has 20 Bombardier Q400 planes in a 78-seat configuration in its fleet besides 35 Boeing 737s.

The purchase agreement includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights for an additional 25 aircraft, the release said.

“I am pleased to confirm SpiceJet's latest order for up to 50 Bombardier Q400 planes, which has been announced at the Paris Air Show. I am sure this fresh order will help us further enhance connectivity to smaller towns,” Singh, SpiceJet's chairman and managing director, said.

SpiceJet operates India's largest regional fleet and has always been a firm believer in the growth story of the country's smaller towns and cities, he added.

The fleet expansion would provide SpiceJet with the ability to grow profitably and leverage the robust demand forecast in the world's fastest growing regional aviation market, Bombardier said.

In a separate release, the no-frills airline said that since 2010 it has taken delivery of 15 Q400 aircraft (78- seater).

The airline had earlier this year placed an order for up to 225 narrow and wide-body jets with Boeing.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,283.72 +1.24 ( +0.00%)

Nifty 50

9,788.60 +19.65 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 419.05 +22.80 +5.75
Reliance 780.90 -5.55 -0.71
Axis Bank 509.15 -2.65 -0.52
HDFC 1,742.15 -2.20 -0.13
Indiabulls Real 220.80 +13.45 +6.49
Company Price Change %Gain
Tourism Finance 142.05 -3.15 -2.17
HUL 1,175.15 -28.55 -2.37
Indiabulls Real 220.90 +13.65 +6.59
Reliance 782.15 -4.60 -0.58
EngineersInd 148.65 -0.30 -0.20
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 419.05 +22.80 +5.75
Eicher Motors 31,213.30 +1,028.10 +3.41
Aurobindo Pharm 691.65 +15.85 +2.35
Bajaj Auto 3,109.40 +69.95 +2.30
Bharti Airtel 389.45 +7.40 +1.94
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,105.00 +70.90 +2.34
Bharti Airtel 388.65 +6.25 +1.63
M&M 1,253.05 +18.40 +1.49
Coal India 270.60 +3.60 +1.35
BHEL 84.00 +1.10 +1.33
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,173.90 -28.90 -2.40
Wipro 280.25 -5.65 -1.98
Dr Reddys Labs 2,328.75 -46.65 -1.96
TCS 2,435.95 -40.50 -1.64
ITC 258.30 -3.25 -1.24
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,175.15 -28.55 -2.37
Wipro 280.95 -4.90 -1.71
TCS 2,437.00 -41.45 -1.67
Dr Reddys Labs 2,329.40 -38.45 -1.62
ITC 258.25 -2.90 -1.11

Video Wall

22 Killed, 30 Injured Stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

22 Killed, 30 Injured Stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES