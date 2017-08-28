BSE Board Approves Re-appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as MD & CEO
According to the BSE, the company's board had approved Chauhan's re-appointment at its meeting on August 3, 2017.
File photo of Ashishkumar Chauhan. (Getty image)
Mumbai: Stock exchange major BSE on Monday said its board has approved a five-year extension for its Managing Director and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, subject to shareholders approval.
"BSE Limited is pleased to announce that SEBI has given its no objection to the re-appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as Managing Director & CEO of the company vide its approval letter dated August 24, 2017," the company said in a statement.
"The said re-appointment will be effective subject to shareholders' approval."
