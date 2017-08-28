BSE Board Approves Re-appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as MD & CEO

: Stock exchange major BSE on Monday said its board has approved a five-year extension for its Managing Director and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, subject to shareholders approval.The extended term starts from November 2, 2017 and will run to November 1, 2022.The company at that time saught regulatory clearence from Sebi."BSE Limited is pleased to announce that SEBI has given its no objection to the re-appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as Managing Director & CEO of the company vide its approval letter dated August 24, 2017," the company said in a statement."The said re-appointment will be effective subject to shareholders' approval."