Budget 2017: 10 Iconic Budgets That Made a Difference

This year's Union Budget will be remembered for a number of reasons. For starters, it will be presented on February 1. It will include the Railways Budget. It will also be bringing the curtains down on the plan and non-plan expenditure categories.

Clearly, if the Budget manages to leave a mark on the public consciousness for anything beyond these reasons mentioned, then FM Arun Jaitley will have made a bid for posterity.

India has witnessed several Budget speeches over the years which have stood out among the chatter. The first ever Budget in Independent India focussed on agriculture. The 1991 Budget abolished the Licence Raj which was holding back India.

We bring you some of the iconic Budgets that have made a difference.

