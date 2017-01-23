Budget 2017: E-payments, Job Creation to Get a Push, Says Amitabh Kant
A TV grab of NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (CNN-News18)
In the upcoming Budget, the government is going to promote digital payments and launch initiatives to make them cheaper, says Niti Aayog chief Amitabh Kant. Through e-payments and various other means, the government is also planning to boost job creation.
"Digitisation can boost job creation in India," says Kant.
