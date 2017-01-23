»
Budget 2017: E-payments, Job Creation to Get a Push, Says Amitabh Kant

Moneycontrol.com

First published: January 23, 2017, 11:17 PM IST | Updated: 40 mins ago
A TV grab of NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (CNN-News18)

In the upcoming Budget, the government is going to promote digital payments and launch initiatives to make them cheaper, says Niti Aayog chief Amitabh Kant. Through e-payments and various other means, the government is also planning to boost job creation.

"Digitisation can boost job creation in India," says Kant.

