Budget 2017 Expectations: Digital Ecosystem, Tax Reforms and Incentives Among Crucial Subjects

News18.com

First published: January 19, 2017, 7:33 PM IST | Updated: 33 mins ago
India’s digital ecosystem, use of analytics and rewarding the honest taxpayers are some of the concerns crucial to the Union Budget 2017.

India’s digital ecosystem, use of analytics and rewarding the honest taxpayers are some of the concerns crucial to the Union Budget 2017. Vivek Gupta, Partner, BMR Advisors talks about India’s digital ecosystem and discusses tax incentives that could aid employment and the road map ahead for Indian economy.

