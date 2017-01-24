Budget 2017 Expectations: Financial Inclusion, Reduction of Digital Transaction Charges
As digital payments take off, Ramki Gaddipati, CTO & Co-founder of Zeta says this year's budget should focus on financial inclusion and hopes the Government of India reduces indirect taxes and charges levied on digital transactions.
What also comes as an expectation from Union Budget 2017 is a provision of income tax incentives to people who use digital payment options. Treatment of digital payment and documents to be legally at par with physical instruments and increase in the ceilings on employee tax benefits as they're now quite overdue are among other expectations. "To aid merchants, the Merchant Discount Rate on card payments should be abolished.", says Ramki.
"The industry can also benefit from tax incentives provided to organisations operating in the digital payments space.", he adds.
Recommended For You
- Pacer Sreesanth Denied NOC to Play in Scotland League
- Honor 6X Review: It Has All The SWAG That It Promises in Rs 12,999
- Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer Masterclass Floors Mischa Zverev
- Oscars 2017: La La Land to Moana; Listen to the Nominees of Best Original Score
- Yamaha FZ 25 Launched at Rs 1.19 lakh, Gets a 249cc Engine and Bold Styling