Budget 2017 Expectations: Focus On GST And Customs Law
Discussing the next steps for Goods and Services Tax, India's biggest tax reform, with focus on customs law and changes in excise and service tax, Mahesh Jaising, Partner, Indirect Tax, BMR & Associates LLP goes on to talk about government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and how Union Budget 2017 can aid the campaign to encourage more manufacturing in India.
