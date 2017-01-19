»
Budget 2017 Expectations: Key Tax Reforms, Reduction In Corporate Tax Rates

January 19, 2017
Mukesh Butani, Managing Partner, BMR Legal analyses the key tax reforms in the country, reduction in corporate tax rates, administrative measures to deal with demonetisation impact & base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), and amendment of important treaties and also provides a perspective on sectoral impact including roads, railways and renewable energy.

