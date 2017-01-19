»
Budget 2017 Expectations: Measures To Tackle The Impact Of Demonetisation

First published: January 19, 2017, 7:21 PM IST | Updated: 41 mins ago
Gokul Chaudhri, Leader, Direct Tax, BMR & Associates LLP shares in-depth analysis of the measures to tackle the impact of demonetisation, key tax proposals related to tax rates, initiatives to curbing black money, initiatives on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) and place of effective management (PoEM), also providing a perspective on key tax policies and reforms including GST, to improve investor sentiment and help create jobs in India.​

