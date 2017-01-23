»
Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Likely to Include Sops for Agriculture Sector

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley may announce several measures to revamp farm infrastructure and support farmers, an official familiar with the matter, told Mint.

The measures may include continuing with a scheme to give concessional loans to farmers, incentives for states to computerize primary agricultural credit societies (PACSs) and higher allocations to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, the official told Mint, requesting anonymity.

The measures are likely to provide relief to farmers, especially those engaged in floriculture and the cultivation of vegetables and plantations, who have had to face disruptions in the supply chain and depressed prices for their produce following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 8 November surprise announcement to withdraw high-value banknotes.

