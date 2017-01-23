Budget 2017: Focus on Rural Economy, Banks and Infrastructure

New Delhi: The government is preparing to focus on infrastructure, agriculture and banks as well as specific measures to ease pain in the rural economy as part of the 2016-17 Budget, Times of India reported quoting anonymous officials.

"There will be more attention on irrigation and agriculture. We are working out the numbers. We will have to address the problems in the rural economy which has borne the brunt of two consecutive droughts," a senior official told Time of India.

The official also said that the infrastructure sector will see greater attention as the government is keen to step up investment despite a challenging fiscal situation. The government has already allocated Rs 5,300 crore to support micro-irrigation, watershed development and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and has urged states to chip in substantially in this vital sector. Sources say this effort will be stepped up in the current Budget.