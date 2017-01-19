Budget 2017: Government May Impose Charges on Handling Cash

New Delhi: The government is expected to impose charges on handling cash above a certain threshold in Budget 2017, ET NOW said quoting unnamed government sources.

The move is to promote cashless and digital transactions. Demonetisation has given a push towards alternative forms of payment to cash. The move, if carried out, will push all transactions towards digital mode, which will be easier to track.

The government may also bring down the threshold of cash transactions which would require furnishing a PAN number. The unnamed government sources said that the threshold may be brought down to Rs 30,000 from Rs 50,000 currently.