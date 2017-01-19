Budget 2017: Halwa Ceremony Kicks off Printing of Budget Documents

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be hoping to hit the Indian economy’s sweet spot with Budget 2017. Appropriate then, that the budget printing exercise kicked off on Thursday by satiating the sweet spot of finance ministry officials.

FM @arunjaitley to participate in Halwa Ceremony today marking the beginning of printing of documents which are part of Union Budget 2017-18 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) 19 January 2017

Finance Ministry officials are now quarantined in the printing press, located in the basement of the Finance Ministry, till the Budget is presented on Feb 1, to maintain secrecy.

After Halwa Ceremony,more than 100 officials of Fin Ministry will stay in Budget Printing Press till FM @arunjaitley Budget Speech is over. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) 19 January 2017

Arun Jaitley, along with Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs Shaktikanta Das, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian and other officials enjoying the budget halwa.