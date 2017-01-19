»
Budget 2017: Halwa Ceremony Kicks off Printing of Budget Documents

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

First published: January 19, 2017, 6:18 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo/Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa and Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das arrive for a pre-budget meeting with social sector groups in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be hoping to hit the Indian economy’s sweet spot with Budget 2017. Appropriate then, that the budget printing exercise kicked off on Thursday by satiating the sweet spot of finance ministry officials.

Finance Ministry officials are now quarantined in the printing press, located in the basement of the Finance Ministry, till the Budget is presented on Feb 1, to maintain secrecy.

Arun Jaitley, along with Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs Shaktikanta Das, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian and other officials enjoying the budget halwa.

