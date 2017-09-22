GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Budget Airlines to Drive Plane Demand in Next 20 Years: Boeing

Nearly three in four of the 41,030 new commercial planes expected to be delivered in the period at a cost of USD 6.1 trillion will be single-aisle, according to the US aircraft maker.

AFP

Updated:September 22, 2017, 11:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Budget Airlines to Drive Plane Demand in Next 20 Years: Boeing
(Representative image/Reuters)
Singapore: Smaller planes will dominate aviation orders worldwide in the next 20 years, driven by the needs of budget airlines in emerging markets like Southeast Asia, Boeing said on Friday.

Nearly three in four of the 41,030 new commercial planes expected to be delivered in the period at a cost of USD 6.1 trillion will be single-aisle, according to the US aircraft maker.

"As you would expect because of the dominance of (low-cost carriers) and requirements to connect shorter ranges, 72 percent of units will be in the single-aisle category," Dinesh Keskar, Boeing's senior vice president of Asia-Pacific and India sales, said at a briefing in Singapore.

Southeast Asia is one of the world's fastest-growing regions for budget air travel, with an expanding middle class driving a travel boom.

Boeing said it has hiked its forecast for the number of new aircraft to be delivered in Southeast Asia in the next two decades to 4,210 -- up 460 on last year's prediction.

"This is a testament to how this region is growing, how the infrastructure is coping," said Keskar.

Passenger traffic growth in most of the region is in double digits, with Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia among the leaders, Keskar added.

He said 39 percent of all new planes in the next two decades will be destined for Asia, trailed by 21 percent for North America and 19 percent for Europe.

Single-aisle planes favoured by budget airlines, such as Boeing's 737 MAX and Airbus' A320, are projected to account for 77 percent of the market share in Southeast Asia, he added.

He said the company remains optimistic despite concerns about overcapacity as Southeast Asian governments build new airports and improve existing ones.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,922.44 -447.60 ( -1.38%)

Nifty 50

9,964.40 -157.50 ( -1.56%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 898.30 -11.25 -1.24
Divis Labs 970.25 -20.65 -2.08
ICICI Bank 277.10 -7.85 -2.75
Rel Capital 661.25 -56.65 -7.89
Dr Reddys Labs 2,457.75 -28.80 -1.16
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 1,860.30 -56.35 -2.94
Bombay Dyeing 203.15 -9.70 -4.56
ITI 139.50 +17.30 +14.16
Divis Labs 969.00 -21.90 -2.21
Amara Raja Batt 771.45 -1.70 -0.22
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 884.45 +14.15 +1.63
Wipro 294.45 +2.55 +0.87
Bharti Infratel 390.00 +2.35 +0.61
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 294.05 +2.90 +1.00
Coal India 253.90 +0.30 +0.12
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 230.90 -13.65 -5.58
Tata Steel 654.00 -33.10 -4.82
Vedanta 307.90 -14.65 -4.54
YES BANK 360.65 -16.40 -4.35
UltraTechCement 3,999.60 -166.45 -4.00
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 654.55 -32.30 -4.70
Larsen 1,184.90 -42.85 -3.49
Reliance 817.50 -23.80 -2.83
ICICI Bank 277.10 -7.90 -2.77
Hero Motocorp 3,788.15 -100.70 -2.59

Video Wall

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES