Buffalo Meat Exports From India Declined 18% in Two Years: Govt

Buffalo meat exports from India declined 18% in value terms in 2 years, according to data provided by the Commerce Minister. Valued at $4.78 billion in 2014-15, the exports fell to $3.92 billion by 2016-17, Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.In quantity terms the export of the bovine meat declined from 15.03 lakh tons in 2014-15 to 13.3 lakh tons in 2016-17. Curiously, in 2015-16 exports were slightly lower in quantity terms (13.14 lakh tons) but higher in value terms at $4.06 billion.Sitharaman said that Indian buffalo meat exports became less competitive on world markets due to the impact of the devaluation of Brazil’s currency.The Union government in May introduced an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act which made it more difficult to purchase and sell milch animals in cattle markets. That law has been stayed by the Supreme Court for the time being.