Cabinet Apprised of India-Italy Pact on Clean Energy
"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on India-Italy Cooperation in Renewable Energy...," an official statement said.
Image for representative purposes only.
New Delhi: The Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a pact between India and Italy for cooperation in the field of renewable energy.
"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on India-Italy Cooperation in Renewable Energy...," an official statement said.
The MoU was signed on October 30, 2017 at New Delhi by Anand Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Lorenzo Angeloni, Italian Ambassador to India.
India and Italy aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable energy issues.
The MoU envisages establishing a Joint Working Committee to review, monitor and discuss matters relation to areas of cooperation. It aims for exchange of expertise and networking of information and helps in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the statement added.
"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on India-Italy Cooperation in Renewable Energy...," an official statement said.
The MoU was signed on October 30, 2017 at New Delhi by Anand Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Lorenzo Angeloni, Italian Ambassador to India.
India and Italy aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable energy issues.
The MoU envisages establishing a Joint Working Committee to review, monitor and discuss matters relation to areas of cooperation. It aims for exchange of expertise and networking of information and helps in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the statement added.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Graphite India
|866.85
|+78.80
|+10.00
|Reliance Comm
|30.55
|-1.85
|-5.71
|Rain Industries
|438.30
|+39.00
|+9.77
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,416.60
|-137.45
|-1.44
|Reliance
|914.80
|+3.65
|+0.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,638.85
|-4.80
|-0.29
|Graphite India
|866.30
|+78.75
|+10.00
|Rain Industries
|438.95
|+38.90
|+9.72
|Berger Paints
|262.85
|-1.55
|-0.59
|Asian Paints
|1,143.00
|+0.15
|+0.01
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|407.65
|+10.25
|+2.58
|Larsen
|1,275.30
|+25.55
|+2.04
|ICICI Bank
|315.00
|+5.30
|+1.71
|Hindalco
|276.50
|+4.60
|+1.69
|Ambuja Cements
|272.60
|+4.45
|+1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|407.85
|+11.05
|+2.78
|Larsen
|1,276.15
|+27.05
|+2.17
|ICICI Bank
|315.05
|+5.80
|+1.88
|Yes Bank
|315.80
|+4.15
|+1.33
|HUL
|1,345.75
|+6.30
|+0.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,339.00
|-70.20
|-2.91
|Wipro
|309.95
|-8.75
|-2.75
|ONGC
|193.45
|-3.40
|-1.73
|Bajaj Auto
|3,241.05
|-53.70
|-1.63
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,416.60
|-137.45
|-1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,336.20
|-71.50
|-2.97
|Wipro
|310.20
|-8.70
|-2.73
|ONGC
|193.70
|-3.25
|-1.65
|Bajaj Auto
|3,241.00
|-53.15
|-1.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,416.75
|-128.40
|-1.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotlight on Dhawan and Bumrah As Team India Practice Hard at Newlands
- SRK's Zero To Akshay Kumar's PadMan: 10 Bollywood Films To Look Out For In 2018
- After Obsessing Over Kylie Jenner, Diljit Dosanjh Has Moved On To A New Celebrity Crush
- Brahmastra Begins: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji Reach Israel to Prep For Film
- Suzuki Swift Sport Auto Salon With GSX-1000 Theme To Debut at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon