Cabinet Apprised of India-Italy Pact on Clean Energy

The Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a pact between India and Italy for cooperation in the field of renewable energy."The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on India-Italy Cooperation in Renewable Energy...," an official statement said.The MoU was signed on October 30, 2017 at New Delhi by Anand Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Lorenzo Angeloni, Italian Ambassador to India.India and Italy aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable energy issues.The MoU envisages establishing a Joint Working Committee to review, monitor and discuss matters relation to areas of cooperation. It aims for exchange of expertise and networking of information and helps in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the statement added.