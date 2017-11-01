GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cabinet Approves Special Banking Arrangement for Paying Subsidies to Fertiliser Firms

The CCEA has also approved that, in future, Department of Fertilizers would avail the SBA with the concurrence of Department of Expenditure.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2017, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cabinet Approves Special Banking Arrangement for Paying Subsidies to Fertiliser Firms
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has accorded the ex-post facto approval for implementation of Special Banking Arrangement (SBA) for Rs 10,000 crore for payment of outstanding claims on account of fertilizer subsidy in the year 2016-17, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The CCEA has also approved that, in future, Department of Fertilizers would avail the SBA with the concurrence of Department of Expenditure.

"Under the SBA, a total loan of Rs 9,969 crore for settlement of outstanding subsidy bills with SBI was raised by the government. The loan amount along with interest liability on the part of government amounting to Rs 80.90 crore were paid to State Bank of India," the statement said.

The SBA for an amount of Rs. 10,000 crore for the year 2016-17 has already been implemented/ operationalised to overcome the liquidity problems of the fertilizer companies, it added.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,600.27 +387.14 ( +1.17%)

Nifty 50

10,440.50 +105.20 ( +1.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 539.10 +41.90 +8.43
ICICI Bank 313.40 +13.30 +4.43
Axis Bank 535.10 +11.95 +2.28
SBI 319.85 +14.05 +4.59
Reliance 952.55 +11.70 +1.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
OCL India 1,444.90 +6.90 +0.48
Cholamandalam 1,227.50 +77.00 +6.69
Dewan Housing 646.15 +4.35 +0.68
Indiabulls Real 234.55 +10.00 +4.45
Bharti Airtel 538.40 +40.75 +8.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 539.10 +41.90 +8.43
SBI 319.85 +14.05 +4.59
ICICI Bank 313.40 +13.30 +4.43
Vedanta 343.35 +11.50 +3.47
Hindalco 275.30 +7.90 +2.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 538.40 +40.75 +8.19
SBI 319.80 +14.00 +4.58
ICICI Bank 313.20 +13.25 +4.42
HDFC 1,751.35 +44.00 +2.58
Axis Bank 533.75 +10.70 +2.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 30,929.80 -1,303.60 -4.04
Bharti Infratel 426.55 -15.60 -3.53
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.20 -73.95 -3.05
UPL 782.05 -17.25 -2.16
HCL Tech 840.65 -15.15 -1.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,360.90 -70.50 -2.90
Hero Motocorp 3,823.00 -31.75 -0.82
Sun Pharma 548.45 -4.95 -0.89
Bajaj Auto 3,240.50 -19.50 -0.60
TCS 2,601.20 -15.10 -0.58
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Ease of Doing Business: FM Arun Jaitley Vows More Reforms to Break into Top 50

Ease of Doing Business: FM Arun Jaitley Vows More Reforms to Break into Top 50

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES